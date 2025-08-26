Empowering Arunachal Pradesh: BPCL and Oil India's Gas Distribution Initiative

In a significant move towards empowering Arunachal Pradesh through cleaner energy solutions, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Oil India Ltd have announced the formation of a joint venture company to establish a gas distribution network in the state. The initiative is set to deepen the availability of clean energy and bolster local socio-economic growth.

The new venture aligns with the government's grand vision of increasing the share of natural gas in India's energy basket to 15% by 2030. It aims to set up Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and provide piped natural gas (PNG) to households, businesses, and industries in Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting the potential benefits, BPCL Chairman Sanjay Khanna remarked that the joint effort will enhance BPCL's mission to expand clean energy access, particularly in India's Northeast. With a CGD licence in hand, both companies are poised to transform energy access and spur sustainable development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)