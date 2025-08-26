Left Menu

BRIEF-Nayara Energy Says It Appoints Teymur Abasguliyev As Chief Executive Officer, He Will Take Charge As CEO In September

BRIEF-Nayara Energy Says It Appoints Teymur Abasguliyev As Chief Executive Officer, He Will Take Charge As CEO In September

Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* NAYARA ENERGY- APPOINTS TEYMUR ABASGULIYEV AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HE WILL TAKE CHARGE AS CEO IN SEPTEMBER Source text: https://tinyurl.com/4bhuazfc Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

