BRIEF-Nayara Energy Says It Appoints Teymur Abasguliyev As Chief Executive Officer, He Will Take Charge As CEO In September

* NAYARA ENERGY- APPOINTS TEYMUR ABASGULIYEV AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HE WILL TAKE CHARGE AS CEO IN SEPTEMBER Source text: https://tinyurl.com/4bhuazfc Further company coverage: [ ]

