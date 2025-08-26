Left Menu

Iran says it remains committed to diplomacy after Europe meeting on nuclear dispute

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:55 IST
Iran says it remains committed to diplomacy after Europe meeting on nuclear dispute
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Iran remains committed to diplomacy and a mutually beneficial solution, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday after a meeting with Europe's top three powers in Geneva about its disputed nuclear programme.

The meeting was to discuss the Europeans' demand that Iran restore access for U.N. nuclear inspectors and revive diplomacy on a deal or face the reimposition of sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 accord that has become largely defunct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

 India
2
Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

 India
3
Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

 Global
4
Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025