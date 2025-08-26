Iran says it remains committed to diplomacy after Europe meeting on nuclear dispute

Iran remains committed to diplomacy and a mutually beneficial solution, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday after a meeting with Europe's top three powers in Geneva about its disputed nuclear programme.

The meeting was to discuss the Europeans' demand that Iran restore access for U.N. nuclear inspectors and revive diplomacy on a deal or face the reimposition of sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 accord that has become largely defunct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)