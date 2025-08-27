Left Menu

Trump's 50% Tariffs Threaten India's Handicraft and Jewellery Exports

The US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, severely impacting Rajasthan's Rs 9000 crore handicraft market and India's Rs 11-12 lakh crore gems and jewellery trade. This move, driven by an executive order addressing Russian threats, risks significant economic disruption and employment challenges in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:21 IST
Trump's 50% Tariffs Threaten India's Handicraft and Jewellery Exports
Navneet Jhalani, Coordinator, Rajasthan Handicrafts Exporters Association (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Navneet Jhalani, Coordinator of the Rajasthan Handicrafts Exporters Association, voiced concerns over the new 50% U.S. tariff on Indian imports, stating that customers have stopped placing orders. Rajasthan's handicraft market, valued at Rs 9000 crores and known for its labour intensity, faces a potential crisis that could affect thousands of workers.

"Rajasthan's handicraft exports are approximately Rs 9000 crores, with 50% going to the U.S.," Jhalani explained. "This tariff increase has halted both existing and new orders, impacting a vast number of people dependent on this sector," he warned. The tariffs are part of a broader U.S. strategy impacting India's export markets significantly.

Raju Mangodiwala, President of the Jaipur Jewellery Association, highlighted similar concerns for the Rs 11-12 lakh crore gems and jewellery trade, expressing hope for a resolution from the Indian government. Meanwhile, Zakir, a garment trader, underscored the distress these tariffs cause, noting the increased costs are unsustainable.

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

 India
2
Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at Azad Maidan on Aug 29, says official.

Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at...

 India
3
Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center Stage

Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center ...

 India
4
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.

Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025