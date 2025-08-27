Historic Ganpati Mandal Embraces Tradition in DJ-Free Celebration

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, one of the oldest and most esteemed public Ganpati mandals in Maharashtra, experienced a significant event as renowned narrator and youth icon Jaya Kishori conducted the Pranpratishtha of Lord Ganesha on Wednesday. The festivities began with the Mangala Aarti, marking Ganesh Chaturthi, followed by a grand procession at 8:30 am. The procession featured Lathi-Kathi displays, the resonant sound of Keshav Shankhnaad, and the rhythmic beats of dhol-tasha, highlighted by performances from seven major troupes, including Shreeram Pathak, Kalavant, Vishwagarjana, and Gajar.

At 12:15 pm, Jaya Kishori completed the consecration rituals amid a sea of devotees, followed by a day-long series of cultural and religious programs. Jaya Kishori expressed her gratitude, stating, 'It is by Bappa's grace that I received the honor of performing the Pranpratishtha here.' She reflected on her devotion and a sense of patriotism after learning the mandal's rich history.

Emphasizing a DJ-free celebration, Kishori remarked on the beauty of preserving religious and cultural practices in their original form, encouraging others to follow suit. Festival chief and trustee Punit Balan highlighted the mandal's tradition of forgoing bullocks to pull the chariot, instead relying on volunteer efforts. 'This tradition defines our mandal, and our members are proud of it,' Balan shared. This year, opting out of DJ sound in favor of traditional celebrations garnered a highly positive public response.

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati is regarded as the first Ganpati Mandal of Hindustan (undivided India). Its DJ-free, traditional festivities remained a major attraction in Pune city this year.

