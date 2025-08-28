Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches India's First State-Supported Biochar Plan

Himachal Pradesh is set to launch India's first state-supported biochar program. A new plant in Hamirpur district marks a collaboration between local forestry officials, academic institutions, and private firms. The initiative focuses on biomass utilization and is expected to generate significant income and environmental benefits for the region.

In a groundbreaking step towards environmental sustainability, Himachal Pradesh is gearing up to inaugurate India's first state-supported biochar program. With a plant set to commence operations in Hamirpur's Neri locality within six months, the initiative has garnered significant attention.

Signed at Shimla's Oak Over in the presence of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the tripartite Memorandum of Agreement unites Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Himachal Pradesh's Forest Department, and Chennai-based ProClime Services Private Limited. The collaboration aims to address forest fire threats while boosting local economies.

Underlining the project's economic and environmental promise, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted its potential to mitigate forest fires and enhance local livelihoods. A central aspect of the endeavor involves utilizing biomass—such as pine needles and bamboo—for biochar production, offering employment opportunities and carbon credits. ProClime's investment, valued at up to USD 1 million, is crucial to this venture, which is expected to generate 50,000 person-days of income annually.

