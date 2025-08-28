Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Promotion of Former NCB Officer Amidst Controversy

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition from the Union of India challenging a tribunal decision to promote Sameer Wankhede, citing unresolved investigations. Despite allegations and pending inquiries, the court upheld his promotion based on the absence of formal charges, emphasizing the inadequacy of mere investigations as grounds for delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:16 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Promotion of Former NCB Officer Amidst Controversy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court rejected a petition by the Union of India that sought to overturn an order by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), demanding the release of a 'sealed cover' related to Sameer Wankhede's promotion. The tribunal had ordered Wankhede's promotion to Additional Commissioner, effective from January 1, 2021.

The bench, consisting of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Madhu Jain, ruled in favor of Wankhede despite the government's opposition, pointing to pending investigations involving Wankhede. These investigations included an FIR by the CBI, an ECIR by the Enforcement Directorate, and draft charge-sheets suggesting penalties - all seen by the government as reasons to delay his promotion.

Despite these allegations, the judges indicated that the lack of formal charges or suspension did not justify withholding the promotion. The decision follows the Supreme Court's guidelines that sealed cover procedures apply only under specific conditions, none of which applied to Wankhede. Consequently, the court dismissed the government's challenge, ordering compliance with the CAT's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025