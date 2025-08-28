Delhi High Court Upholds Promotion of Former NCB Officer Amidst Controversy

The Delhi High Court rejected a petition by the Union of India that sought to overturn an order by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), demanding the release of a 'sealed cover' related to Sameer Wankhede's promotion. The tribunal had ordered Wankhede's promotion to Additional Commissioner, effective from January 1, 2021.

The bench, consisting of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Madhu Jain, ruled in favor of Wankhede despite the government's opposition, pointing to pending investigations involving Wankhede. These investigations included an FIR by the CBI, an ECIR by the Enforcement Directorate, and draft charge-sheets suggesting penalties - all seen by the government as reasons to delay his promotion.

Despite these allegations, the judges indicated that the lack of formal charges or suspension did not justify withholding the promotion. The decision follows the Supreme Court's guidelines that sealed cover procedures apply only under specific conditions, none of which applied to Wankhede. Consequently, the court dismissed the government's challenge, ordering compliance with the CAT's decision.

