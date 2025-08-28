NALCO Unveils Rs 30,000 Crore Expansion Plan to Boost Aluminium Production

State-owned National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is investing Rs 30,000 crore over the next five years to enhance its operations, including establishing a new smelter plant and a captive coal power plant, informed CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh.

NALCO's plans encompass increasing bauxite mining capacity from 7.5 to possibly 11 million tonnes and boosting alumina capacity by 1 million tonnes. The company is also set to commission an additional smelter, enhancing capacity to approximately 9.6 lakh tonnes, alongside adding a 1000 megawatt power plant.

With its headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, NALCO aims for Maharatna status by 2030. Reporting robust financial performance with a 77% net profit increase in Q1 FY 2025-26, NALCO is leveraging financial strengths for strategic expansions, including significant increases in domestic and export alumina sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)