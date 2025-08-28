Left Menu

NALCO Unveils Rs 30,000 Crore Expansion Plan to Boost Aluminium Production

NALCO announces a Rs 30,000 crore expansion, aiming for Maharatna status by 2030. The plan includes new smelter and power capacities. With a significant net profit increase, NALCO is strengthening its value chain. Ongoing growth and operational initiatives bolstered by rising sales and record-breaking profits fuel expansion efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:21 IST
NALCO Unveils Rs 30,000 Crore Expansion Plan to Boost Aluminium Production
NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh. (X/NALCO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is investing Rs 30,000 crore over the next five years to enhance its operations, including establishing a new smelter plant and a captive coal power plant, informed CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh.

NALCO's plans encompass increasing bauxite mining capacity from 7.5 to possibly 11 million tonnes and boosting alumina capacity by 1 million tonnes. The company is also set to commission an additional smelter, enhancing capacity to approximately 9.6 lakh tonnes, alongside adding a 1000 megawatt power plant.

With its headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, NALCO aims for Maharatna status by 2030. Reporting robust financial performance with a 77% net profit increase in Q1 FY 2025-26, NALCO is leveraging financial strengths for strategic expansions, including significant increases in domestic and export alumina sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025