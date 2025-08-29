Left Menu

A Tribute to Justice: Karnataka CM Celebrates 50 Years of Advocacy by Ravivarma Kumar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah honored senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar for his contributions to society. Recounting past elections, Siddaramaiah praised Kumar's selfless legal support, especially to the disadvantaged. The event highlighted Kumar's 50-year legal journey and his enduring influence on young lawyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:44 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently paid tribute to senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar, commending him for his exceptional service to the legal community and society at large. During a felicitation ceremony, Siddaramaiah recalled his own 1991 Lok Sabha election loss, attributing it to fraud, and expressed gratitude for Kumar's invaluable legal support during that challenging period.

The ceremony, hosted by the Bengaluru Advocates Association and Ravi Varma Kumar Associates at Vidhana Soudha's Banquet Hall, spotlighted Kumar's unwavering commitment to representing the underprivileged without charging fees. Siddaramaiah highlighted Kumar's socialist values, deeming him a role model for aspiring lawyers.

Amid the accolades for Kumar's five-decade-long career, Siddaramaiah nostalgically remembered his own beginnings in law alongside Chikkaboraiah and his transition into politics. The event saw attendance from notable figures including High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman and former Home Minister Revana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

