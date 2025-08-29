Left Menu

India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

India and Japan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on carbon credit trading under the Paris Agreement to support India's climate targets. The Joint Crediting Mechanism may enable technology transfer and attract foreign investment, contributing to reduced technology costs and enhanced bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:39 IST
India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Japan have taken a significant step in climate cooperation, signing an agreement to collaborate on carbon credit trading under the Paris Agreement. This agreement is expected to open pathways for India to secure funds and technology vital for its climate initiatives, while simultaneously fortifying ties between the two nations.

The Union Environment Ministry announced the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation with Japan, focusing on the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized this development during his visit to Japan, underlining the theme of 'Green Energy Focus for a Better Future' as part of Indo-Japan cooperation.

Under the JCM, both countries will act as co-implementers of projects involving low-carbon technologies, differing from the obsolete Clean Development Mechanism. This collaboration aims to draw foreign investments, offer technology transfer, and provide capacity-building support, aiding India's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 without impinging on its Nationally Determined Contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

 India
2
Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

 India
3
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

 Global
4
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025