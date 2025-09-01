Dibang Project: Powering Arunachal's Growth

Arunachal Pradesh's ambitious Dibang Multipurpose Project, boasting a capacity of 2,880 MW, is set to provide much more than power. Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the project's potential to generate annual revenue, create jobs, and fund local development.

During a site inspection, Khandu was joined by NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Singh. In a social media post, the Chief Minister revealed that the state could earn around Rs 700 crore annually in free power.

Despite hurdles such as environmental and land acquisition challenges, key approvals have been secured. The project, located on the Dibang River, promises to be India's largest hydropower venture, also offering flood moderation to Assam and other regions.