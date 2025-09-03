Opposition States Seek GST Compensation Ahead of Crucial Council Meeting
Finance ministers from eight opposition-ruled states met to discuss seeking compensation for revenue loss due to GST rate changes. They aim to protect state revenues amidst proposed reforms to reduce GST slabs, with negotiations on compensation mechanisms continuing in the GST Council meeting.
- Country:
- India
Finance ministers from eight opposition-ruled states convened on Wednesday to strategize ahead of a pivotal GST Council meeting. The states, concerned about potential revenue loss stemming from proposed changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate structure, aim to secure compensation from the central government.
During a previous meeting, officials from Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal discussed mechanisms to protect their revenue. The debate focuses on the proposed removal of the 12 and 28 percent GST slabs, which could adversely impact state economies.
Radha Krishna Kishore, Finance Minister of Jharkhand, highlighted that his state faces a potential Rs 2,000 crore loss if the reforms proceed without compensation. Despite differing views on the impact of rate adjustments, the central government's proposal aims to stimulate consumption by lowering prices across a range of consumer goods.
ALSO READ
Telecom Accountability Scrutinized Amid Revenue Loss Allegations
Britannia Optimistic About GST Reforms Boosting Food Consumption
GST Reforms: Centre's Push for 5% EV Tax Amid Overhaul
Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesses
Revolutionizing Compliance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set Stage for Economic Transparency