West Bengal: Missionaries of Charity offer prayers on Mother Teresa's death anniversary

Special prayers were offered at Missionaries of Charity (MOC) in Kolkata, on the death anniversary of Mother Teresa on Friday. Earlier on August 26, mass prayers were performed at the House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata on the occasion of Mother Teresa's 115th birth anniversary.

Thomas D'Souza, the Archbishop of Calcutta, hailed Mother Teresa, stating that she conveyed a message of promoting life, and any injury or violence that goes against it is wrong. The Archbishop said that life is precious and sacred, due to which war, conflict and violence are not acceptable."The message is what Mother Teresa stood for, she promoted life and therefore, any injury, violence that goes against life is wrong. Life is precious, sacred and therefore war, conflict and violence that destroys life is not acceptable. We must protect life at all stages and promote life with joy because we are all children of God," Thomas D'Souza told ANI.

Missionaries of Charity is a religious community in the Catholic Church, founded by Mother Teresa of Kolkata (now St. Teresa of Kolkata) in 1950. The community is dedicated to the service of the poorest of the poor, irrespective of social class, creed or colour. It is known for its contribution to the well-being of some of the marginalised members of society, including orphans, abandoned children, elderly people, and people with disabilities. Members of the Missionaries of Charity lighted candles and chanted prayers on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Mother.

Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha on August 26, 1910. Her family was from Albania. In October 1950, Mother Teresa received permission from the Vatican to start "The Missionaries of Charity", whose primary task was to love and care for those whom others had abandoned. The order started its operations in Kolkata. The Society of Missionaries of Charity then spread all over the world. They provide assistance to the poorest of the poor in several countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and undertake relief work in the aftermath of natural disasters such as floods and epidemics, as well as support for refugees.

Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. She asked the jury to contribute the prize money towards helping the poor in India. In September 2017, Mother Teresa was declared Patron Saint of the Archdiocese of Kolkata (then Calcutta) by the Pope for her selfless service towards helping the underprivileged. Mother Teresa, who died in 1997 was accorded a state funeral by the government in recognition of her services to the poor. (ANI)

