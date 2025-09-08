Relief in Delhi as Yamuna River Recedes Below Danger Mark

In a significant development for Delhi residents, the Yamuna River's water level dropped below the danger mark on Monday morning, alleviating fears of prolonged flooding. This came after several days of concern due to significant rains.

The river level, recorded at below 205.30 meters on the Old Yamuna Bridge, signals improvement even though monitoring remains crucial in low-lying areas. With previous levels exceeding the danger mark of 205.33 meters, officials are cautiously optimistic.

Last week's rainfall had swollen the river, inundating areas such as Monastery Market and Vasudev Ghat, prompting evacuations and water removal efforts. Despite alarming reports, officials state that key regions like Civil Lines remain unaffected by significant flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)