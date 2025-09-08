Left Menu

Relief in Delhi as Yamuna River Recedes Below Danger Mark

The Yamuna River in Delhi fell below the danger mark early Monday, offering respite from recent flooding worries. Last week's heavy rain had caused overflow, affecting several areas. The situation is improving, though vigilance continues in low-lying zones. Authorities emphasize no significant flooding in Delhi's Civil Lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:42 IST
Relief in Delhi as Yamuna River Recedes Below Danger Mark
Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge area. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Delhi residents, the Yamuna River's water level dropped below the danger mark on Monday morning, alleviating fears of prolonged flooding. This came after several days of concern due to significant rains.

The river level, recorded at below 205.30 meters on the Old Yamuna Bridge, signals improvement even though monitoring remains crucial in low-lying areas. With previous levels exceeding the danger mark of 205.33 meters, officials are cautiously optimistic.

Last week's rainfall had swollen the river, inundating areas such as Monastery Market and Vasudev Ghat, prompting evacuations and water removal efforts. Despite alarming reports, officials state that key regions like Civil Lines remain unaffected by significant flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

 India
2
Breaking Boundaries: Oman's Rise in World Cricket

Breaking Boundaries: Oman's Rise in World Cricket

 India
3
Kerala’s Record Liquor Sales During Onam: A 12-Day Boon

Kerala’s Record Liquor Sales During Onam: A 12-Day Boon

 India
4
Rats, Tribes, and Tragedy: Outcry at MYH Hospital

Rats, Tribes, and Tragedy: Outcry at MYH Hospital

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025