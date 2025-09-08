Assam Celebrates Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary: A Tribute to the Bard of Brahmaputra

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on Monday, marking his birth centenary in Guwahati. The occasion inaugurated a year-long celebration to honor the indelible legacy of the Bard of Brahmaputra.

In his address, Governor Acharya described Dr. Hazarika as the heart of Assam and a symbol of India's cultural essence. "This centenary celebration is not just a remembrance event but a festival of inspiration," he stated, encouraging generations to draw from Hazarika's profound impact on Indian cultural consciousness.

The Governor praised the state government's efforts to commemorate the centenary and highlighted Assam's rich historical and literary legacy, crediting figures like Lachit Borphukan and Lakshminath Bezbaruah for shaping the state's identity. He called Bhupen Hazarika a "precious gem," whose music resonated with shared humanity, bridging societal divides and advocating for justice.