Unrest in Nepal: Concerns Rise Over Indian Staff and Trade Disruptions

Amid escalating violence in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, triggered by resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, concerns are mounting regarding the safety of Indian staff based in Nepal. Sujit Chakraborty, President of West Bengal Custom House Agents Society, expressed uncertainty about their safe return.

Chakraborty warned that continued unrest could wreak havoc on perishable goods exported to Nepal, noting a halt in border crossings due to imposed curfew. The uncertainty looms as both countries grapple with the impact of rising tensions.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged districts near the Nepal border to maintain peace and avoid interference. She emphasized respecting Nepal's autonomy in resolving its challenges amidst widespread protests that have already led to significant casualties and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)