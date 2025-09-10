Left Menu

Pandora to Expand Operations with New U.S. Distribution Hub

Jewellery giant Pandora plans to construct a new distribution center in Maryland, moving from its current U.S. location in Columbia, to bolster its growth in North America. The facility's construction begins this month, targeting a completion date in the first half of next year.

10-09-2025
Jewellery manufacturer Pandora announced on Wednesday its plans to establish a new distribution center in Maryland, relocating its existing facility from Columbia. This strategic move aims to support Pandora's expansion in North America, its largest and rapidly growing market.

Luciano Rodembusch, President of Pandora North America, emphasized that by enhancing operational capabilities, Pandora is poised to seize significant growth opportunities within the region. Construction of the new facility is set to commence this month, with its opening slated for the first half of the coming year.

Pandora currently operates 500 stores in the United States and employs 8,000 individuals, which accounts for nearly 22% of its global workforce.

