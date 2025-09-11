Left Menu

Mauritian PM Visit to Ayodhya: Strengthening Ties with a Cultural Welcome

Mauritian Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam is set to visit Ayodhya, where local officials will facilitate his tour of the Ram Mandir and present him with cultural tokens. Amid a series of diplomatic exchanges, India's relationship with Mauritius continues to emphasize shared bonds and collaborative opportunities across various domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:49 IST
Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam to Ayodhya is set to strengthen diplomatic ties as the administration prepares to welcome him with cultural displays and spiritual engagements. District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde outlined plans to facilitate the Prime Minister's darshan and pooja at the revered Ram Mandir.

To further promote local culture, the district will present PM Ramgoolam with a selection of products from the One District-One Product (ODOP) programme, aimed at encouraging indigenous crafts. The ceremonial reception may also see an appearance by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, though the specifics are yet to be confirmed.

The visit coincides with a broader state visit by PM Ramgoolam, who was ceremonially welcomed in Varanasi by Prime Minister Modi. As part of their summit, the leaders will discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation across numerous sectors, reinforcing the enduring ties that bind India and Mauritius.

