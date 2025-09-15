UP has over 17,000 startups including 8 unicorns, aims to become innovation, tech hub: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state has more than 17,000 startups, including eight unicorns, and is rapidly establishing itself as a hub for innovation and global technology.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day CSIR Startup Conclave 2025 here, the chief minister congratulated all participants and expressed gratitude to Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing Lucknow as the venue.

Adityanath said the conclave provided scientists, institutions and progressive farmers a platform to showcase their research and innovations. He noted that several memorandums of understanding were signed and new products launched during the event, laying down a roadmap for the future.

Highlighting the state's progress in promoting entrepreneurship, he said, ''We have more than 17,000 startups operational in Uttar Pradesh, including eight unicorns. Seventy-two incubators and seven Centres of Excellence have been set up, and the state government alone has provided financial support of Rs 137 crore to encourage incubators and help these startups grow.'' The chief minister said India has emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and the UK, and added that this transformation was in line with the prime minister's vision that youth should become ''creators rather than seekers''.

Adityanath emphasised that connecting laboratory research with ground-level implementation was crucial for societal progress.

''We have seen that earlier research remained confined to labs, but now outcomes are reaching the land. Cooperation between scientists, farmers and entrepreneurs is growing, and entrepreneurs are playing a key role in linking these innovations to markets,'' he said.

The chief minister also praised progressive farmers for taking advantage of new opportunities and contributing to prosperity in rural areas.

He said Uttar Pradesh is working to become a hub for innovation and global technology by providing the right ecosystem for startups and young entrepreneurs.

Referring to his government's MSME and ODOP initiatives, Adityanath said migration of workers from the state has reduced since 2017.

''Today, 96 lakh MSME units are registered in the state, providing employment to over two crore people and generating exports worth Rs 2 lakh crore annually,'' he said.

He said 77 products under the One District One Product scheme have received GI tags and are linked to global markets, giving local artisans and entrepreneurs international exposure.

Adityanath concluded by saying that a vibrant startup and MSME ecosystem would play a key role in making Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and driving its growth story.

