Samir Modi Detained Amid Rape Allegations, Legal Team Cries Foul Play

Businessman Samir Modi, brother of former IPL chief Lalit Modi, was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. A Look Out Circular (LOC) from New Friends Colony Police Station led to his arrest on charges of rape. The court has remanded Modi to one day in police custody.

His counsel, Advocate Simran Singh of Sakura Advisory, insists the charges are "false and concocted," suggesting they are part of an extortion scheme. The First Information Report (FIR), filed on September 10, 2025, stems from a complaint by a woman allegedly in a relationship with Modi since 2019.

The legal team claims the allegations aim to extract money, referencing prior complaints by Modi of blackmail in August 2025, including WhatsApp exchanges demanding Rs 50 crore. Modi's arrest is termed a "hasty act" by police, dismissing it as a "clear case of abuse of the provisions of law."

Expressing confidence in the judiciary and investigative authorities, Modi's team hopes for a swift resolution while requesting media privacy. The woman's complaint led to charges of rape and criminal intimidation. Samir Modi, founder of Modicare, has been embroiled in a family inheritance dispute, having approached police for protection in 2024.

