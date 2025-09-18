Left Menu

Samir Modi Detained Amid Rape Allegations, Legal Team Cries Foul Play

Businessman Samir Modi, detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport over rape allegations, claims extortion attempt by the accuser. His counsel labels the arrest as hasty and baseless, citing past complaints of blackmail. The unfolding case demands media discretion while the judiciary and police probe the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:29 IST
Samir Modi Detained Amid Rape Allegations, Legal Team Cries Foul Play
Police Station New Friends Colony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman Samir Modi, brother of former IPL chief Lalit Modi, was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. A Look Out Circular (LOC) from New Friends Colony Police Station led to his arrest on charges of rape. The court has remanded Modi to one day in police custody.

His counsel, Advocate Simran Singh of Sakura Advisory, insists the charges are "false and concocted," suggesting they are part of an extortion scheme. The First Information Report (FIR), filed on September 10, 2025, stems from a complaint by a woman allegedly in a relationship with Modi since 2019.

The legal team claims the allegations aim to extract money, referencing prior complaints by Modi of blackmail in August 2025, including WhatsApp exchanges demanding Rs 50 crore. Modi's arrest is termed a "hasty act" by police, dismissing it as a "clear case of abuse of the provisions of law."

Expressing confidence in the judiciary and investigative authorities, Modi's team hopes for a swift resolution while requesting media privacy. The woman's complaint led to charges of rape and criminal intimidation. Samir Modi, founder of Modicare, has been embroiled in a family inheritance dispute, having approached police for protection in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native Learning Solutions

NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native L...

 India
2
Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

 South Korea
3
Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through states like Jharkhand, Bengal: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through sta...

 India
4
LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025