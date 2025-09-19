Left Menu

Rising Concerns: Another Fatal Amoebic Encephalitis Case in State

A 59-year-old man in Chavakkad dies from amoebic encephalitis, marking an increase in fatal cases this year. The state reports 66 cases and 18 deaths so far. Health officials caution about the disease, primarily contracted through contact with contaminated water, highlighting its high mortality rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:59 IST
Rising Concerns: Another Fatal Amoebic Encephalitis Case in State
Visual of a child affected by encephalitis in Bihar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Kerala is on high alert as another fatality due to amoebic encephalitis has been confirmed. A 59-year-old resident of Chavakkad, receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College, has succumbed to the disease.

Health officials revealed that the man was diagnosed with amoebic encephalitis after being admitted on Wednesday. There are currently 11 patients in treatment across Kozhikode district facilities, including the Maternal and Child Health Centre and Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

According to the Health Department, the state has reported 66 cases and 18 deaths from amoebic encephalitis this year alone. The infection, caused by amoebae such as Naegleria fowleri, is not contagious but is contracted through exposure to contaminated water. With a mortality rate exceeding 97%, health officials urge caution around stagnant water sources.

TRENDING

1
Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
Indian Roots, Australian Dreams: Cricket's Connecting Journey

Indian Roots, Australian Dreams: Cricket's Connecting Journey

 Global
3
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
4
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025