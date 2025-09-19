Rising Concerns: Another Fatal Amoebic Encephalitis Case in State

The state of Kerala is on high alert as another fatality due to amoebic encephalitis has been confirmed. A 59-year-old resident of Chavakkad, receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College, has succumbed to the disease.

Health officials revealed that the man was diagnosed with amoebic encephalitis after being admitted on Wednesday. There are currently 11 patients in treatment across Kozhikode district facilities, including the Maternal and Child Health Centre and Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

According to the Health Department, the state has reported 66 cases and 18 deaths from amoebic encephalitis this year alone. The infection, caused by amoebae such as Naegleria fowleri, is not contagious but is contracted through exposure to contaminated water. With a mortality rate exceeding 97%, health officials urge caution around stagnant water sources.