Gujarat CID-Crime inspector, constable held for accepting Rs 30 lakh bribe

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a police inspector and a constable attached with Gujarat CID-Crime for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30 lakh for not taking action in a criminal case, said officials.

Inspector PK Patel, serving in CID-Crime's Gandhinagar office, demanded a Rs 30 lakh bribe from a person and his friend for not taking action in connection with an FIR registered against them by the CID-Crime last year, said an ACB release.

One of them approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the Inspector. Acting on the complaint, the anti-graft agency laid a trap and asked the complainant to call Patel and his accomplice Vipul Desai, a CID-Crime constable, at a construction site in the Sargasan area of Gandhinagar to take the delivery of cash, said the release.

At the site, Desai accepted Rs 30 lakh in cash from the complainant, while Inspector Patel, who was standing at some distance, gave his nod, according to the ACB.

As soon as the constable accepted the cash on behalf of his superior, waiting ACB personnel moved in and caught the duo from the spot and recovered the cash, said the release.

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

