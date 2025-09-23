Left Menu

Navigating Setbacks: The Resilient US-India Relationship

Despite recent friction over tariffs and visa fees, India's Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the enduring connection and long-term mutual interests between the United States and India. He highlights the shared fundamental ties in multiple sectors and expresses confidence in continued cooperation despite current challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:49 IST
Congress MP and former Minister of State for External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid rising tensions between India and the United States due to tariffs and increased H1B visa application fees, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor remains optimistic about the enduring bilateral relationship. Tharoor reassures that the long-term interests of both nations will eventually stabilize the partnership.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor acknowledged the significant short-term challenges, such as economic setbacks and job losses for India. However, he stresses the continued cooperation in crucial sectors like Defence, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence, even at sub-national levels.

Tharoor rebuffs the idea of a severe rift, despite provocation from offensive statements by US leaders. He emphasizes the longstanding ties, including a large Indian diaspora in the US, and ongoing trade negotiations aiming for a new Bilateral Trade Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

