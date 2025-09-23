Navigating Setbacks: The Resilient US-India Relationship

Amid rising tensions between India and the United States due to tariffs and increased H1B visa application fees, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor remains optimistic about the enduring bilateral relationship. Tharoor reassures that the long-term interests of both nations will eventually stabilize the partnership.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor acknowledged the significant short-term challenges, such as economic setbacks and job losses for India. However, he stresses the continued cooperation in crucial sectors like Defence, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence, even at sub-national levels.

Tharoor rebuffs the idea of a severe rift, despite provocation from offensive statements by US leaders. He emphasizes the longstanding ties, including a large Indian diaspora in the US, and ongoing trade negotiations aiming for a new Bilateral Trade Agreement.

