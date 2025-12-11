Left Menu

US-India Tensions: Tariffs, Selfies, and Strategic Partnerships

Amid growing US-India trade tensions, U.S. representatives criticize Trump's policies and escalating tariffs. Sydney Kamlager-Dove underscores the strategic errors, while Pramila Jayapal warns of damaging tariff impacts. Trump's recent threats of imposing new tariffs on Indian rice exports further strain negotiations and put the bilateral relationship at risk.

In a powerful observation of global diplomacy, U.S. Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove remarked on the symbolic weight of a widely circulated car selfie featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This snapshot, according to Kamlager-Dove, encapsulates the costly repercussions of President Donald Trump's coercive foreign policies.

Kamlager-Dove criticized the Trump administration's stance towards India, labeling it as a diplomatic error akin to 'cutting our nose to spite our face.' She warned that Trump's approach risks driving US allies into the arms of adversaries, urging immediate steps to repair and fortify the essential US-India strategic partnership.

Similarly, Representative Pramila Jayapal expressed concerns over the economic fallout of current US trade policies with India, notably tariffs. Amid fresh threats from Trump of imposing tariffs on Indian rice exports, Jayapal highlighted the damaging effect these trade barriers have on both countries' economies and bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

