Indian Leaders Extend Rosh Hashanah Greetings to Israeli Counterparts

Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed Rosh Hashanah greetings to Israeli officials and the global Jewish community, advocating for peace and prosperity in the New Year. The Jewish festival marks the start of the High Holy Days and is a time for reflection and repentance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:57 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a gesture of goodwill, Indian leaders extended heartfelt Rosh Hashanah greetings to their Israeli counterparts and the Jewish community worldwide. President Droupadi Murmu shared her wishes for a year bolstered by peace, prosperity, and good health with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wishing him and the Jewish people a hopeful and peaceful New Year. 'Shana Tova!' he expressed, emphasizing the shared aspirations of both nations.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conveyed warm wishes to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Rosh Hashanah, commencing the Jewish calendar year 5786, is integral to Jewish tradition and spirituality, focusing on self-reflection and divine judgment.

The festival, observed over two days, marks the beginning of the High Holy Days, a sacred time devoted to spiritual renewal, introspection, and forgiveness. It holds significant relevance in Judaism, reflecting on the past year's deeds as God inscribes individuals' fates in the Book of Life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

