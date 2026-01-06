JNU 'vows' strictest action against students who raised slogans against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
JNU 'vows' strictest action against students who raised slogans against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JNU
- students
- protest
- discipline
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
- university
- administration
- actions
- slogans
ALSO READ
Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv
Inside chaotic digital record of Brown University shooting: What students saw, feared, shared
"AIADMK led alliance will form Govt, no place for Panneerselvam": Edappadi Palaniswamy after meeting Amit Shah
Naidu Appeals for Amaravati's Statutory Status During Crucial Meet with Amit Shah
ABVP protests at JNU campus over slogans against PM Modi, Amit Shah