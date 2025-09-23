Stellantis Halts Production in France and Italy Amid Waning European Demand

Stellantis, a major player in the automotive industry, has announced a temporary suspension of operations at its Poissy plant in France and Pomigliano in Italy. The halt will begin at the end of September and could last up to three weeks, as the company addresses weak market demand across Europe.

Operations for the Fiat Panda at the Pomigliano plant will stop from September 29 to October 6, while Alfa Romeo Tonale production will pause until October 10. The halt will affect 3,800 workers, who will be furloughed during this period, according to a company statement released Tuesday.

The moves are part of a broader strategy to adapt to market conditions, as Stellantis has seen a decline in European car registrations. The company will use this downtime for necessary maintenance work and staff training, aiming to optimize production efficiency once operations resume.

