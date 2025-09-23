Left Menu

Stellantis Halts Production in France and Italy Amid Waning European Demand

Stellantis is pausing production at its Poissy and Pomigliano plants due to weak market demand in Europe. The halt affects Fiat Panda and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles. A total of 5,800 workers will be on furlough, with the company utilizing the downtime for stock management, maintenance, and training.

Updated: 23-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:12 IST
Stellantis, a major player in the automotive industry, has announced a temporary suspension of operations at its Poissy plant in France and Pomigliano in Italy. The halt will begin at the end of September and could last up to three weeks, as the company addresses weak market demand across Europe.

Operations for the Fiat Panda at the Pomigliano plant will stop from September 29 to October 6, while Alfa Romeo Tonale production will pause until October 10. The halt will affect 3,800 workers, who will be furloughed during this period, according to a company statement released Tuesday.

The moves are part of a broader strategy to adapt to market conditions, as Stellantis has seen a decline in European car registrations. The company will use this downtime for necessary maintenance work and staff training, aiming to optimize production efficiency once operations resume.

