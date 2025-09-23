Indian Army Brings Health Awareness to Arunachal's Menchuka Valley

The Indian Army has spearheaded a health and awareness initiative in Menchuka, Arunachal Pradesh, under its 'Swasthya Naari, Shashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan' and in celebration of 'Poshan Maah.' Held at Menchukha Valley Public School, the event championed the theme 'Healthy Women, Empowered Families,' underscoring the significance of preventive healthcare and community empowerment.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the day began with a Medical and Dental Health Check-up Camp, attended by 90 children and 16 school staff. The camp provided essential health screenings and advice on oral hygiene, nutrition, and overall wellness, promoting healthier lifestyle choices among youth and educators. A key feature of the program was an interactive session led by the Regimental Medical Officer, focusing on Basic Life Support, CPR, and First Aid. Participants gained hands-on experience in CPR and basic emergency response techniques, enhancing their competence in handling medical crises.

The event concluded with a communal tea session, bolstering ties between the medical team and the school community, and a group photograph that captured the event's spirit of unity and awareness. The Indian Army, in collaboration with local partners, highlighted its commitment to fostering healthier communities by prioritizing the health and empowerment of women and children. Meanwhile, similar efforts, like a health camp in Rajouri, continue to extend the reach of 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' across the nation.

