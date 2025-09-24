Telangana's Lucrative Deals: Rs 3,745 Cr Investment Boost from Multinationals

In a landmark advancement for Telangana's industrial and agricultural sectors, the state's Industrial Promotion Cabinet Sub-Committee has sanctioned investments totaling Rs 3,745 crore from three multinational companies. This strategic initiative is projected to create direct employment opportunities for 1,518 individuals.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu chaired the pivotal meeting, held at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Secretariat, highlighting Telangana's rise as a preferred hub for global investors. The Deputy CM credited the state's proactive policies and sector-specific incentives for the influx of multinational investments, which are set to create job prospects for the youth and offer agricultural incentives, particularly for farmers growing mangoes and oranges.

The committee endorsed three substantial projects: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd's plant in Siddipet with a Rs 2,398 crore investment and 600 new jobs, a Rs 785 crore drone manufacturing facility by JSW UAV Limited in Maheshwaram creating 364 jobs, and a new plant by Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems for Rs 562 crore, offering 554 employment prospects. Officials emphasized Coca-Cola's entry as a stimulant for the horticulture sector, securing a stable market for local farmers' produce.

Deputy CM Bhatti underscored the dual advantage of these investments—youth employment and market support for farmers. These align with the state's inclusive growth vision and promise significant revenue for rural communities. The meeting also discussed MoUs from the Davos Economic Forum with global firms expressing investment interest in Telangana's diverse sectors.

Cabinet Sub-Committee and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and others, were present at this high-level meeting. Telangana's strategic moves are reinforcing its status as a national FDI and agro-industrial investment leader, ensuring a prosperous outlook for farmers and the working population.