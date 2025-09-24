Dollar Holds Steady Amid Fed's Cautious Tone

The U.S. dollar showed signs of recovery on Wednesday, rising from its lowest point in nearly a week as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained a cautious stance on further monetary easing. Despite Powell's caution, markets remained optimistic, with expectations of two more rate cuts by the Fed this year.

Conversely, the euro's value remained mostly unchanged, even as data revealed a dip in German business morale. The euro stood firm against currencies like the pound and Swiss franc, underscoring an investor preference for the dollar. Notably, sterling dropped by 0.3%, while the dollar index saw an uptick.

Analysts are focusing on U.S. economic data due later this week, which includes the significant personal consumption expenditures price index. These figures could be crucial in shaping the Federal Reserve's future policy moves. Meanwhile, the market absorbs Powell's recent remarks, which echoed cautionary sentiments from previous statements.

