Haryana's Ambitious Journey to Global Sports Dominance

In a significant stride towards establishing Haryana as a hub for sports excellence, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlined his government's comprehensive vision at the launch of the second phase of the Khel Mahakumbh. Speaking at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Saini emphasized plans to nurture every child's passion for sports, reflecting efforts to create sporting opportunities statewide.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Khel Mahakumbh's evolution into a platform that fuels the dreams of Haryana's youth. Initiated in 2017 to mark the state's Golden Jubilee, the event has become a showcase of athletic prowess, attracting thousands of participants. This phase welcomes 9,959 athletes, signaling the state's commitment to fostering talent from grassroots to professional levels.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to propel India as a sports superpower by the 2036 Olympics, Haryana's initiatives include establishing sports nurseries that provide financial and professional support to young athletes. Saini lauded the state's medal-winners and committed to further support through employment policies and recognition of their achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)