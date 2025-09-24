Left Menu

Haryana's Ambitious Journey to Global Sports Dominance

Haryana aims to assert itself as a global sports leader, with initiatives like the Khel Mahakumbh and sports nurseries. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini champions efforts to connect youth with sports, setting a robust foundation for excellence. Key figures emphasize the state's visionary goals and recent achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:34 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards establishing Haryana as a hub for sports excellence, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlined his government's comprehensive vision at the launch of the second phase of the Khel Mahakumbh. Speaking at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Saini emphasized plans to nurture every child's passion for sports, reflecting efforts to create sporting opportunities statewide.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Khel Mahakumbh's evolution into a platform that fuels the dreams of Haryana's youth. Initiated in 2017 to mark the state's Golden Jubilee, the event has become a showcase of athletic prowess, attracting thousands of participants. This phase welcomes 9,959 athletes, signaling the state's commitment to fostering talent from grassroots to professional levels.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to propel India as a sports superpower by the 2036 Olympics, Haryana's initiatives include establishing sports nurseries that provide financial and professional support to young athletes. Saini lauded the state's medal-winners and committed to further support through employment policies and recognition of their achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

