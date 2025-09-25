Left Menu

Record-Breaking Return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on ABC Entertainment achieved a significant milestone by attracting 6.26 million viewers. This marks a successful comeback for the popular late-night show, indicating its strong audience engagement and relevance in the current television landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 03:25 IST
Record-Breaking Return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The highly anticipated return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday night proved to be a resounding success for ABC Entertainment, drawing in 6.26 million total viewers.

This impressive viewership underscores the show's enduring appeal and the robust fanbase that continues to support the program.

As a staple of late-night television, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has reestablished itself as a major player in the competitive broadcast landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump Meets Sharif

 United States
2
Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

Venezuelan Quake Shakes Nation

 Venezuela
3
Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

Ruto Pushes for Extended AGOA as Kenya Eyes Trade Deal with US

 Global
4
Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025