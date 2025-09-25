Record-Breaking Return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
The return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on ABC Entertainment achieved a significant milestone by attracting 6.26 million viewers. This marks a successful comeback for the popular late-night show, indicating its strong audience engagement and relevance in the current television landscape.
The highly anticipated return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday night proved to be a resounding success for ABC Entertainment, drawing in 6.26 million total viewers.
This impressive viewership underscores the show's enduring appeal and the robust fanbase that continues to support the program.
As a staple of late-night television, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has reestablished itself as a major player in the competitive broadcast landscape.
