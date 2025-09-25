Left Menu

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Argentina's soy exports have hit a record high, with sales surpassing 10.5 million metric tons for the 2024/25 season. This surge followed a temporary suspension of export taxes, intended to boost foreign currency supply for the nation, ultimately supporting the Argentinian peso.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:11 IST
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's soy exports have surged to their highest levels in at least seven years, reaching 10.5 million metric tons for the 2024/25 season. The impressive figures follow a temporary three-day suspension of export taxes by the government, aimed at boosting the domestic supply of foreign currency.

Data from the Argentine agriculture secretariat reveal that these foreign sale declarations, referred to as DJVE, exceeded the previously notable 10.1 million tons declared in the 2018/19 cycle. These records, accessible from the 2017/18 season, highlight a significant achievement for Argentina's agriculture sector.

The government's decision to suspend export taxes—ordinarily set at 26% for soybeans—was motivated by the need to reinforce the Argentine peso. This strategic move successfully galvanized business, marking a notable moment for the South American nation's economy.

TRENDING

1
India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup

 India
2
Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed

Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed

 India
3
Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Rising Global Pressures

Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Rising Global Pressures

 India
4
U.S. Breaks Away from UN Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases

U.S. Breaks Away from UN Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025