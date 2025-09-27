Delhi Minors Entangled in Violent Clashes and Theft

In a disturbing incident in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, a minor was killed during a clash with fellow minors, police officials reported. The altercation escalated on Friday morning, resulting in the minor's death allegedly at the hands of a group of boys.

Despite the absence of visible injuries, police have apprehended most of the Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) associated with the incident, with an ongoing investigation into the case.

Separately, on Wednesday, Nand Nagri Police arrested a juvenile for firing at officers stationed at an anti-snatching checkpoint. Recovered from the minor were a country-made pistol, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle. A police team intercepted two suspects on a black motorcycle lacking plates, prompting a chase and subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)