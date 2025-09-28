Gujarat Shines as 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Kicks Off Amidst Spectacular Celebrations

At the newly-constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship, marking a significant moment for India's sporting landscape. The ceremony, attended by Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, celebrated the state's burgeoning capabilities as a sports hub.

Highlighting India's sports achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Chief Minister Patel cited the nation's growing infrastructure and success in hosting events like the Hockey Asia Cup and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship. He commemorated freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's legacy, noting the facility's naming as a tribute to Savarkar's swimming prowess.

With 29 nations represented, the Chief Minister praised India's historical contribution to aquatics since the 1948 London Olympics and committed to nurturing talent underpinned by the National Sports Policy. The inauguration featured cultural performances, reinforcing Gujarat's bid for future global events like the Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.