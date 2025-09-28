Left Menu

Gujarat Shines as 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Kicks Off Amidst Spectacular Celebrations

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, emphasizing India's evolving sports infrastructure and cultural legacy. With athletes from 29 countries participating, the event showcases India's growing prowess in hosting international competitions while celebrating its rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:45 IST
Gujarat Shines as 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Kicks Off Amidst Spectacular Celebrations
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi (Photo/X: @Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the newly-constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship, marking a significant moment for India's sporting landscape. The ceremony, attended by Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, celebrated the state's burgeoning capabilities as a sports hub.

Highlighting India's sports achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Chief Minister Patel cited the nation's growing infrastructure and success in hosting events like the Hockey Asia Cup and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship. He commemorated freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's legacy, noting the facility's naming as a tribute to Savarkar's swimming prowess.

With 29 nations represented, the Chief Minister praised India's historical contribution to aquatics since the 1948 London Olympics and committed to nurturing talent underpinned by the National Sports Policy. The inauguration featured cultural performances, reinforcing Gujarat's bid for future global events like the Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

TRENDING

1
Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

 Turkey
2
Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

Telangana CM Champions River Revival in Hyderabad

 India
3
Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

Tragedy in Bhadohi: Harassment Leads to Student's Death

 India
4
India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

India Charts Ambitious Course for Maritime Sector with Historic MoUs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025