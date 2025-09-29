Left Menu

Vigilant Operations: South West District Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants

A swift operation by the South West District Police led to the detention of illegal Bangladeshi migrants living without valid visa documents in India. The deportation process is underway, demonstrating the police's commitment to addressing illegal immigration with zero tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:17 IST
Vigilant Operations: South West District Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants
Abdulaziz Mian and Md. Rafiqul Islam were detained by the Delhi Operations Cell, South West District (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Operations Cell of the South West District Police has successfully detained two Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India for two years without valid visa documentation. The local police announced on Monday that deportation proceedings had commenced, liaising with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi.

Police identified the detainees as Md. Abdulaziz Mian, 46, and Md. Rafiqul Islam, 29, both from Bangladesh. Their capture followed a tip-off about an illegal immigrant in the Mahipalpur area. Acting on the intel, officers quickly located the suspects. Despite their attempts to evade law enforcement, the individuals could not produce valid documents, admitting they had overstayed after their visas expired two years ago.

The detentions underscore the South West District Police's robust stance against illegal immigration. This comes after a recent September operation by Delhi Police, which detained three more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in RK Puram, also leading to deportation processes initiated through the FRRO. The police department continues its vigilance to curb such illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

