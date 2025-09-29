Vigilant Operations: South West District Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants

The Operations Cell of the South West District Police has successfully detained two Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India for two years without valid visa documentation. The local police announced on Monday that deportation proceedings had commenced, liaising with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi.

Police identified the detainees as Md. Abdulaziz Mian, 46, and Md. Rafiqul Islam, 29, both from Bangladesh. Their capture followed a tip-off about an illegal immigrant in the Mahipalpur area. Acting on the intel, officers quickly located the suspects. Despite their attempts to evade law enforcement, the individuals could not produce valid documents, admitting they had overstayed after their visas expired two years ago.

The detentions underscore the South West District Police's robust stance against illegal immigration. This comes after a recent September operation by Delhi Police, which detained three more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in RK Puram, also leading to deportation processes initiated through the FRRO. The police department continues its vigilance to curb such illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)