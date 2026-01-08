Rajesh Bawania gang member injured in encounter with Delhi Police

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police carried out an encounter with criminals in the Bawana area of the national capital in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. According to the Delhi Police, Ankit Mann, a member of the Rajesh Bawania gang, was injured in the encounter.

"An encounter took place between the Delhi Police Special Cell and criminals in the Bawana area of Delhi. During the encounter, Ankit Maan, a member of the Rajesh Bawania gang, got injured," Delhi Police said in a statement. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

