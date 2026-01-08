Left Menu

Rajesh Bawania gang member injured in encounter with Delhi Police

According to the Delhi Police, Ankit Mann, a member of the Rajesh Bawania gang, was injured in the encounter.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 10:25 IST
Rajesh Bawania gang member injured in encounter with Delhi Police
Visuals from the spot (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police carried out an encounter with criminals in the Bawana area of the national capital in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. According to the Delhi Police, Ankit Mann, a member of the Rajesh Bawania gang, was injured in the encounter.

"An encounter took place between the Delhi Police Special Cell and criminals in the Bawana area of Delhi. During the encounter, Ankit Maan, a member of the Rajesh Bawania gang, got injured," Delhi Police said in a statement. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two killed as bike hits electric pole in UP's Ballia

Two killed as bike hits electric pole in UP's Ballia

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several injured

UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several i...

 Global
3
2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

 Global
4
NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026