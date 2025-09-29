Left Menu

India Emerges as Global Food Processing Powerhouse at World Food India 2025

World Food India 2025, held in New Delhi, concluded successfully, reinforcing India’s growing prominence in the global food processing sector. The event attracted significant investments, international collaborations, and industry participation, reflecting India's strategic position as a reliable global partner in agri-food value chains and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:59 IST
The landmark event World Food India 2025 concluded in New Delhi, solidifying India's position as a pivotal player in the global food processing industry. Inaugurated by India's Prime Minister alongside Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, the event hosted global leaders, policymakers, and industry innovators to chart the future of food and agriculture.

The Prime Minister's inaugural address underscored India's commitment as a dependable global supplier, highlighting agricultural diversity and initiatives like 100% FDI and Mega Food Parks. Notably, credit-linked subsidies for grassroots entrepreneurs were announced, with investments surpassing Rs 1,02,000 crore, marking one of India's largest commitments to the sector.

The CEO Roundtable, led by Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Chirag Paswan, engaged over 100 CEOs in discussions on sustainable investments and logistics reforms. International delegations explored deeper agricultural cooperation with India, strengthening its role in global agri-food value chains. Over 95,000 participants underscored the event's significant impact, further advancing India's global leadership in food processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza

Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

