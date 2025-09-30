Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Demands Dialogue and Judicial Inquiry into Ladakh Violence

Rahul Gandhi urges the Indian government to hold discussions with Ladakh residents amid rising tensions. Following recent violence in Leh resulting in four deaths, he calls for a judicial inquiry, accusing the BJP of failing Ladakh's citizens. Activist detentions and demands for constitutional rights add to the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:04 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent call for action, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the Indian government to initiate dialogue with the people of Ladakh. This appeal comes after recent violent incidents in Leh, which resulted in four fatalities. Gandhi stresses that the government must move beyond politics driven by fear and violence.

Gandhi, in a post on social media platform X, demanded a judicial inquiry into what he labeled as 'murders'. He pointed to the tragic death of a soldier's son among the victims, criticizing the BJP for targeting those advocating for Ladakh's rights. He questioned the reward meted out to a family with a legacy of serving the nation.

The situation in Ladakh has been tense, with incidents including the burning of a local BJP office and the subsequent deaths. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act has further fueled protests. Ladakh's residents continue to press for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a move that would grant them greater autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

