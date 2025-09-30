China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

China is set to open its stock option market to foreign investors, according to an announcement by the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The move will permit qualified foreign institutional investors to participate in option trading specifically for hedging purposes, as stated by the bourse. This decision represents a strategic effort to foster deeper international market integration.

The inclusion of global investors in the stock option market marks a significant step towards enhancing China's financial landscape, aiming to attract a broader spectrum of investment participation.

