Left Menu

China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

China will allow foreign investors access to its stock option market via the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Qualified foreign institutional investors can engage in option trading primarily for hedging. This development is seen as a move to increase global investor participation and market integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:51 IST
China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to open its stock option market to foreign investors, according to an announcement by the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The move will permit qualified foreign institutional investors to participate in option trading specifically for hedging purposes, as stated by the bourse. This decision represents a strategic effort to foster deeper international market integration.

The inclusion of global investors in the stock option market marks a significant step towards enhancing China's financial landscape, aiming to attract a broader spectrum of investment participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India
2
Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

 Global
3
120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to Iran, state TV says, reports AP.

120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to...

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025