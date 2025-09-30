New Police Commissioner Vows Revamp in Hyderabad Policing

On Tuesday, VC Sajjanar officially assumed his role as the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner. Arriving at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills, Sajjanar was received amid interfaith prayers. Addressing the media, he declared that 'People welfare policing' would be his main agenda, aiming to enhance the safety and well-being of Hyderabad's residents.

Sajjanar emphasized areas requiring focused attention, including law enforcement, traffic safety, the welfare of women and children, and the integration of AI technology in policing. He highlighted a commitment to tackling the drug menace, concerning youth, and past cases will be revisited to dismantle root networks. Increased efforts will be made to strengthen the H-NEW team and promote awareness campaigns, such as 'Say No to Drugs.'

Tackling cybercrimes also featured prominently in his agenda, with particular emphasis on protecting senior citizens from scams like 'digital arrest' and stock market frauds. Public awareness initiatives will take place across neighborhoods. The Commissioner also addressed food adulteration, describing it as a severe health risk, and declared a drive against such practices.

The escalating traffic woes in Hyderabad, exacerbated by growing vehicle numbers, were also noted. Sajjanar announced plans for long-term solutions to traffic congestion, focusing on drunk driving, which he equated to a public hazard. Severe measures will curb this issue.

Attention to crimes against women and children will be stringent, as the administration gives top priority to the welfare of its police force, promising recognition for exemplary service. Sajjanar expressed pride in Hyderabad's ethos of communal harmony, pledging to uphold the city's tradition of unity amid diversity.

