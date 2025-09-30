Left Menu

Mudi Ali Club Celebrates 91st Durga Puja with 'Atmashuddhi' Theme

The Mudi Ali Club in Kolkata celebrates its 91st Durga Puja focusing on 'Atmashuddhi', or self-purification. This year's theme incorporates natural materials like clay and terracotta to symbolize purity and cultural heritage, featuring an idol crafted in traditional Daakir style by a third-generation artisan family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:16 IST
Maa Durga idol of Mudi Ali Club, Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 91st Durga Puja at Kolkata's Mudi Ali Club has embraced the theme of 'Atmashuddhi', or self-purification, reflecting a meaningful inward journey. The club's pandal uses natural elements such as clay and terracotta, emphasizing purity and cultural legacy.

According to Shantanu Banerjee, a committee member, the use of these elements in the pandal creates a tranquil atmosphere. Banerjee explains that 'Atma Shuddhi' is about confronting personal darkness to rediscover one's true self, offering a space for reflection amid life's complexities.

Highlighting cultural traditions, the pandal features an idol crafted by a third-generation artisan family in the traditional Daakir style, celebrating Bengali craftsmanship. Preparations started after last year's Puja, requiring efforts from up to 75 people. The event, on Mahaashtami of Navratri, attracted large crowds and increased security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

