Military Leaders Meet President as Durga Puja Festivities Captivate India

In a significant gathering at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, met President Droupadi Murmu. At the same time, President Murmu offered her heartfelt greetings to citizens as Durga Puja celebrations enveloped the nation.

According to a release from the President's Secretariat, President Murmu remarked on the cultural richness and spiritual depth of Durga Puja, extending her warm wishes to Indians globally. She emphasized the festival's symbolism of promoting equality, tolerance, and love while worshiping Maa Durga in her divine forms as a source of spiritual wellness and moral courage.

Urging citizens to uphold women's respect and rightful societal roles, the President prayed for Maa Durga's blessings of wisdom and prosperity for everyone. Devotees thronged pandals decorated with vibrant themes as the celebrations reached a peak on Navratri's seventh day, Saptami. Durga Puja, deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, marks Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasur, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.