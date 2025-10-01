Left Menu

RBI Boosts Credit Access with New Lending Limits

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed raising lending limits for banks against shares and IPO financing, significantly increasing credit availability for investors. Current limits are set to be increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per person, respectively. This move aims to support capital market growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:36 IST
RBI Boosts Credit Access with New Lending Limits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India announced a key policy change on Wednesday, proposing substantial increases in the lending limits for banks concerning shares and IPO financing. This financial policy shift aims to bolster credit availability for investors.

Previously, banks could lend up to Rs 20 lakh against shares and Rs 10 lakh for IPO financing. The revisions will now enable lending up to Rs 1 crore against shares and Rs 25 lakh for IPO investments, enhancing the scope of financial support to the capital markets.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also introduced an enabling framework to allow Indian banks to finance corporate acquisitions. The adjustments are part of a strategy to rationalize guidelines and expand lending opportunities in India's evolving capital market landscape. The full draft guidelines are expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

 India
2
Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

 United States
3
The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

 India
4
India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025