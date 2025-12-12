Punjab and UK Forge Strategic Ties for Investment Success

In a significant move to bolster Punjab's investment landscape, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday advocated for a strategic alliance with the United Kingdom.

During a meeting with a UK delegation led by Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio, discussions centered around enhancing business ties, underscoring the potential for Mohali to become a global manufacturing hub.

Mann highlighted the proactive measures by the Punjab government to welcome UK investments, emphasizing the state's conducive business environment and law enforcement collaboration on transnational challenges.

