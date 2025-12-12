Left Menu

Punjab and UK Forge Strategic Ties for Investment Success

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann advocates for a strategic partnership between Punjab and the UK to drive investment and manufacturing in the state. The discussions highlighted Mohali's potential as a global city, Punjab's pro-business climate, and transnational legal collaboration to address challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:33 IST
Punjab and UK Forge Strategic Ties for Investment Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster Punjab's investment landscape, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday advocated for a strategic alliance with the United Kingdom.

During a meeting with a UK delegation led by Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio, discussions centered around enhancing business ties, underscoring the potential for Mohali to become a global manufacturing hub.

Mann highlighted the proactive measures by the Punjab government to welcome UK investments, emphasizing the state's conducive business environment and law enforcement collaboration on transnational challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025