Left Menu

Tesla's Standard Model Y and 3 Now Open for Orders

Tesla has opened orders for its Standard Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, indicating delivery times from December 2025 to January 2026, according to their official website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 01:18 IST
Tesla's Standard Model Y and 3 Now Open for Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla Inc. is now accepting orders for its Standard Model Y and Model 3, providing customers an opportunity to secure these popular electric vehicles.

According to Tesla's website, many locations are estimating delivery timeframes between December 2025 and January 2026.

This update is part of the company's efforts to align production capacities with demand and ensure timely deliveries to customers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
3
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
4
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025