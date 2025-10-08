Tesla's Standard Model Y and 3 Now Open for Orders
Tesla has opened orders for its Standard Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, indicating delivery times from December 2025 to January 2026, according to their official website.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 01:18 IST
Tesla Inc. is now accepting orders for its Standard Model Y and Model 3, providing customers an opportunity to secure these popular electric vehicles.
According to Tesla's website, many locations are estimating delivery timeframes between December 2025 and January 2026.
This update is part of the company's efforts to align production capacities with demand and ensure timely deliveries to customers worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- Model Y
- Model 3
- electric vehicles
- orders
- deliveries
- 2025
- 2026
- automotive
- technology
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Strategic Control in 2025: A 5,000 km Gain in Ukraine
Traffic Infratech Expo 2025: Uniting Innovation and Sustainable Mobility
India's Largest Student Innovation Movement Extended: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025
Empowering Global Women Leaders: Launch of GWLP 2025
R Systems Crowned Leader in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix for Software Product Engineering