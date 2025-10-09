Asian Markets and AI Surge: Economic Shifts Amidst Global Headlines
Asian stock markets reached new highs as AI investments surged, propelling the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records. Despite geopolitical tensions easing, gold and the dollar remained strong. Japan's market gained, while China's holiday spending soared. The Fed debated easing, with bond yields stable. Oil prices fell amid an Israel-Hamas ceasefire.
Asian stock markets have hit fresh highs driven by robust investments in AI technology, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking records. This comes even as geopolitical tensions show signs of easing, leading to stability in gold and the dollar.
Japan's Nikkei rose significantly, bolstered by tech sector gains and renewed offshore investments in Japanese equities. Similarly, Taiwan's and China's markets showed resilience, with consumer spending in China during the holiday recorded at substantial levels.
The Federal Reserve remains cautious about policy easing, with bond markets unfazed by recent meeting minutes. In currency markets, the dollar held firm as oil prices receded following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
