Clarke Energy Makes Milestone with India's First Membrane Biogas Upgrader

Clarke Energy, a subsidiary of Rehlko, has successfully commissioned India's inaugural membrane-based biogas upgrader facility. This development, marking a significant step in India's clean energy transition, is located at a municipal waste anaerobic digestion facility operated by Srinivas Waste Management Services in Chennai.

The project aligns with India's SATAT initiative, aiming to establish 5,000 bio-CNG plants. Clarke Energy's new system, replacing conventional PSA units, purifies 600 Nm³/hr of raw biogas into high-purity biomethane with a 97.4% methane purity.

The plant features local manufacturing, demonstrating Clarke Energy's capability to integrate international expertise with local innovation. This effort enhances India's circular economy by providing advanced renewable gas solutions while supporting sustainable infrastructure.

