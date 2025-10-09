Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Stop Contraband Trafficking in Bold Operation

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police apprehended two individuals smuggling 406 kg of areca nuts, valued at Rs 30.84 lakhs. The investigation led to the confiscation of additional weapons and ammunition. Officials emphasize continued vigilance in combating contraband activities in the region.

Updated: 09-10-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:36 IST
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Stop Contraband Trafficking in Bold Operation
Assam Rifles recover Areca nuts worth Rs. 30.84 lakhs in Mizoram (Photo: Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, detained two individuals involved in smuggling and seized 406 kg of areca nuts, packed in 45 bags, with an estimated worth of Rs 30.84 lakhs. The operation included a meticulous search of suspicious boats which was decisive in the haul.

The suspects, San Saw Mg and Kyaw Thein Lwin, both from Pagarwa, Rakhine, Myanmar, were handed over to the Police Station Lawngtlai for further proceedings, officials confirmed. The operation underscores the joint forces' commitment to tackling illegal activities in the area.

Earlier, acting on strategic intelligence, the Assam Rifles launched a surprise operation in Saikumphai, Champhai district, Mizoram. This resulted in the uncovering of a hidden cache containing a 9 mm pistol, a shotgun, and 50 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition. While no underground cadres were found, the vigilance mission continues to prevent potential threats.

