India INX Unveils Cutting-Edge Trading Apps at World Investor Week 2025

India International Exchange (India INX) launched two innovative mobile applications enhancing global investor access at World Investor Week 2025. Featuring easy trading of Sensex Futures in USD, these apps offer seamless market entry worldwide, reflecting India's rising status in the global financial ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India International Exchange (India INX), a subsidiary of BSE, kicked off World Investor Week 2025 with a grand ceremony at DevX Co Space, GIFT City. The event featured Shri K. Rajaraman, Chairperson of IFSCA, as Chief Guest, alongside key dignitaries.

Highlighting the affair, India INX introduced 'Bolt Plus on Web (BOW)'—a mobile app enabling global investors to trade Sensex Futures in USD and upcoming company listings. This move marks a significant development in India's push for financial inclusion.

In addition, India INX Global Access debuted a mobile app available on Google Play, further democratizing investment opportunities in international markets. These technological advancements underscore India INX's commitment to providing borderless market access and enhancing global trading experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

