India INX Unveils Cutting-Edge Trading Apps at World Investor Week 2025

India International Exchange (India INX), a subsidiary of BSE, kicked off World Investor Week 2025 with a grand ceremony at DevX Co Space, GIFT City. The event featured Shri K. Rajaraman, Chairperson of IFSCA, as Chief Guest, alongside key dignitaries.

Highlighting the affair, India INX introduced 'Bolt Plus on Web (BOW)'—a mobile app enabling global investors to trade Sensex Futures in USD and upcoming company listings. This move marks a significant development in India's push for financial inclusion.

In addition, India INX Global Access debuted a mobile app available on Google Play, further democratizing investment opportunities in international markets. These technological advancements underscore India INX's commitment to providing borderless market access and enhancing global trading experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)